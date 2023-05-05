TD Asset Management Inc Buys 36,954 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,954 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,332 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $62,033,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 403,379 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after acquiring an additional 306,720 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $76.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.14.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

