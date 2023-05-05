TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,515,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,638 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.52% of NexGen Energy worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,117,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after acquiring an additional 583,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,181,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after acquiring an additional 864,226 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,976,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,722,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 188,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,408,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 530,344 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $3.74 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2, SW3, and IsoEnergy properties. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

