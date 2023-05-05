TD Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Hasbro worth $9,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hasbro by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 1,793.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $59.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.58%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

