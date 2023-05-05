TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.47 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.31.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $759.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $779.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $739.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $676.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,393 shares of company stock valued at $196,152,841. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.