TD Asset Management Inc Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kemper were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after purchasing an additional 104,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kemper by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,674 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kemper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,803,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Stock Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $54.67. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

