TD Asset Management Inc Has $10 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,385 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,754 shares of company stock worth $6,087,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $395.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $474.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $409.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.