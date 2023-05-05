TD Asset Management Inc Has $223.06 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,022,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,427 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $223,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.04 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.68. The stock has a market cap of $428.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.