TD Asset Management Inc Has $9.50 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,461.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,122 shares of company stock worth $202,544 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.77.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

