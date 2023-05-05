TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,526 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CDW

CDW Stock Down 0.7 %

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $163.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.60.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.