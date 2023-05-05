TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 496,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 59,904 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 219.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VET shares. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $11.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $620.75 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 43.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0734 dividend. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

Further Reading

