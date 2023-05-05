TD Asset Management Inc Sells 18,724 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

