TD Securities Lowers Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$50.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15.

About Aritzia

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.