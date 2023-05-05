TD Securities Lowers goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$160.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Stock Performance

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. goeasy has a 1-year low of $64.99 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.78.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

