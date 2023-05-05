TD Securities Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$23.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.35.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

