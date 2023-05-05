Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.69 million. Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Telecom Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

