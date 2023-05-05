Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.71). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peloton Interactive’s current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $792.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 89.95% and a negative return on equity of 204.17%. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.34.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95.

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth $143,575,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,041,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,857,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,568,000 after buying an additional 2,896,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,535,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

