Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Under Armour Price Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.60.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth $29,478,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $17,169,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 105.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

