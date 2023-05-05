TELUS Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) – Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several other research firms have also commented on TU. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. TELUS has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.33%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

