Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

