Tenset (10SET) Price Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tenset has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $99.19 million and approximately $21,818.97 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tenset alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tenset Profile

10SET is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,294,973 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Tenset Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.