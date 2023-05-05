Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Teradata Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDCGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

