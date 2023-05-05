Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.78.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $41.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.86. Teradata has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata



Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

