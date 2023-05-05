Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 520 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $222.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

