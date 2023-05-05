Texas Permanent School Fund Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day moving average of $264.41. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $295.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

