Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 10 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,033.51 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $2,077.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,699.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,581.81. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,063.02, for a total value of $5,054,399.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

