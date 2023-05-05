Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 105 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,479 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $290.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its 200 day moving average is $293.72. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $357.16.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.16%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

