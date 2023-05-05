Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 1,723 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Realty Income Price Performance

O opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.