Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,477 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,194,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Autodesk stock opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $320,290.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,767.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock worth $2,313,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

