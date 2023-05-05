Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.



