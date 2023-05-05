Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 49,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NNN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.58%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

