Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 224,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,409,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $166.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

