Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.39 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $135.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

