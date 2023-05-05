Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.51 Million Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,043 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $46,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXY opened at $58.70 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $54.30 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.58.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 211,707,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,558,466,299.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock valued at $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.89.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

