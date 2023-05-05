Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,916,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 610.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

