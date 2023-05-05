Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $157.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $262.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.22.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

