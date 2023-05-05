Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 185,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,000. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after buying an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,831,000 after purchasing an additional 166,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $48.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

