Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 474 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.

Shares of NEM opened at $49.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

