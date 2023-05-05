Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Exelon by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 126,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.