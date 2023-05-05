Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.
KNX stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
