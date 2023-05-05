Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,082.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KNX stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $64.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

