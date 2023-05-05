Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average is $162.82. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

