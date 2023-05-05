Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 25,591 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 25,591 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

