Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 60 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in AutoZone by 162.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 211.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $3,468,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in AutoZone by 28.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.
In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,661.60 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,523.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2,475.80. The company has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $22.30 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
