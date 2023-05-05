Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,614 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after buying an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after buying an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after purchasing an additional 506,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $81.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $43.41 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $850,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $850,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,974.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,195 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,892 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

