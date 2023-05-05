Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 668 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Up 0.1 %

DXCM opened at $117.42 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 167.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at $16,718,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,451,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $633,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,718,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,442 shares of company stock worth $16,386,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upped their price target on DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

