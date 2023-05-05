Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.25.

Insider Activity

American Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.43 and a one year high of $150.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.58 and its 200-day moving average is $132.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

