Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 52.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,965,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 673,362 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 82.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,336,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,284,000 after acquiring an additional 603,085 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 585,720 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 846,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,504,000 after buying an additional 442,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.43. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,540,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,780,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

