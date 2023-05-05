The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 831,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,090 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $37,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

