The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Brink’s by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brink’s by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Brink’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 272,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brink’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Brink’s Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BCO opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $22.00 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $88.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 145.79%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

