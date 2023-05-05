The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $52.00 at JMP Securities

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 12,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $435,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,194,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,133,363. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $2,587,865. 27.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

