The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,871,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,671,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at $9,337,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and have sold 426,866 shares worth $34,245,329. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.