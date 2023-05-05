The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.85. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.10.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $1.1981 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $0.96.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

